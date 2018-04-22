Victory at Richmond Makes Three Consecutive NASCAR Cup Wins for Kyle Busch

​​​​​The day was thunderous for Kyle Busch who started the Toyota Owner’s 400 from the 32nd position before he grabbed the checkered flag at Richmond Raceway. Actor Michael Rooker, known to NASCAR fans as Rowdy Burns in the movie “Days of Thunder,” led the NASCAR Cup Series field to green as the Honorary Pace Car Driver, but the race then turned into The Kyle Busch Show. This season Busch has won at Texas Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and now Richmond Raceway. Besides his three wins, he has seven top-fives and eight top-10s in nine starts.

After the race, Busch went into the stands and greeted fans. When asked if he had done it before he responded, "Maybe once, but probably not." Busch also added, "It was a 10-year anniversary. You know what? I was wondering if I'd come out alive. I think it certainly was different tonight. I saw a lot of yellow there at the front fence line." Busch was referring to the anniversary of his feud with Dale Earnhardt Jr., which led to him becoming one of the most booed NASCAR drivers today. He leads all drivers in the points standings.