Watch Formula 1 Driver Carlos Sainz Jr. Drift A Karting Track

Carlos Sainz Jr., son of two-time World Rally Champion, followed not in his father's gravel-spraying footsteps, opting instead to race on the Grand Prix circuits of the world. Today, he is contracted by Red Bull Racing and is on a season-long loan to Renault Sport F1, where he is partnered by Nico Hülkenberg.

The prodigious son will start his eighth race with Renault next weekend, at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, run on the squeezing streets of the country's capital, Baku. For the occasion, he is practicing on the karting track of the Carlos Sainz Center in Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain.

What does practice involve? Lots of countersteer, and a stack of rear tires tall enough to rival the Burj Khalifa.