An Hour Was Enough to Show Me the Importance of Top-Notch Racing Simulators

I've never doubted the worth of racing sims. Their advancements in the last decade have majorly shifted the culture of driver development, and as most top competitors in any series will explain, the accessible tech is a godsend. Even though the knee-jerk reaction to a near-$100,000 price point is rough to us on the outside, those within the sport realize that it's immensely cheaper than wrecking cars and running costs on track. I, and most anyone who follows motorsport, knows this; however, it wasn't until after I got seat time in a CXC Motion Pro II simulator that it clicked.

Seeing as I've not had much experience in real-life race cars beforehand, I didn't have high expectations of myself when I strapped into the harnessed racing seat. My 6'5" and less-than-thin frame hasn't provided me the easiest time in caged cars, but luckily for us, that didn't factor in this time. CXC Founder Chris Considine flipped through the setup menu and we agreed to try out the Long Beach Grand Prix circuit since I had just come from the 2018-running of the IndyCar and IMSA-filled race weekend there. We selected a Ginetta GT4-spec car to start with in order to get accustomed to the system.

Considine described his brand as a "solutions company" for racing teams in various disciplines, and as a result, it caters to a variety of specifics in terms of sim programs as others in the industry do. Some of the listed platforms include Assetto Corsa, Project Cars II, and iRacing; we opted for the latter during my visit. Chris drove alongside me in a separate simulator and gave a few notes to remember as we picked up the pace and I started to grasp the progression of the car's grip and speed over time.