Rallycross Driver Steve Arpin Joins Forces with Hoonigan's Ken Block

Steve Arpin is a rallycross driver who has been competing in the Red Bull Global Rallycross series since 2013. Red Bull GRC recently announced significant changes to the series, leaving many to guess where the drivers will be racing this coming year. Arpin announced that he would be teaming up with Ken Block and Hoonigan Racing Division to compete in select events of the Americas Rallycross Championship.

The Americas Rallycross Championship has become a home for former Red Bull Global Rallycross teams such as the Subaru Rally Team USA, Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross, and now the Hoonigan/Loenbro Motorsports team after the Red Bull GRC series has opted for a spec car to replace its Supercar class.

“The support from our owners, Paul and Jon Leach of Loenbro, our sponsors and our fans during our GRC run has been unbelievable,” Arpin said. “We have accomplished so much as a small, private team. We’ve earned a tremendous opportunity to work closely with Ken Block and Hoonigan.”

The partnership has been described as a three-way technical and marketing partnership including Block, Aprin, and Block's brand Hoonigan. Arpin will officially be a Hoonigan driver and will have a similar race car livery as Block. According to Block, Arpin and his Loenbro Motorsports team will continue development on the Ford Focus rallycross car while Block and Hoonigan will funnel their marketing skills to Aprin and the Loenbro Motorsports team.

The inaugural Americas Rallycross Champion series will be comprised of four events in 2018 starting at Silverstone May 25.