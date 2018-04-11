Mazda Team Joest Counting on Improvement at Hometown Long Beach Grand Prix

However, Sebring saw a more positive display for the German-American outfit. The Mazda prototypes' 2.0-liter turbocharged engine performed exceptionally during the cool weather hours and the Multimatic-built chassis shined at the notorious Florida track. The No. 55 car finished one lap off the lead after contending for a podium into the night; a late-race issue caused driver Harry Tincknell to stall in the pits with a dead battery that was caused by an ongoing clutch defect. Despite that, the team saw major leaps of progress and is hopeful for its return to the streets of Long Beach where Mazda nabbed a podium in 2017.

Jonathan Bomarito, longtime Mazda factory driver and pilot of the recently successful No. 55 RT24-P, is optimistic about his crew's chances ahead of Saturday's competition.

“Long Beach is a very special race for many reasons. It’s so close to the Mazda North America Operations and I always have lots of friends and family to cheer us on," Bomarito explained. "Mazda Team Joest has good momentum from a very successful Sebring performance, and Tristan and I were on the podium last year at Long Beach, so I am expecting to be fighting up front. Long Beach is a tough race even though it’s only a 100 minutes—you are pushing 110% the whole race!”

As for Bomarito's teammate Harry Tincknell, this will be his first time at the SoCal track. The Brit has spent most of his career in endurance racing across the pond, driving with Ford Chip Ganassi Racing UK in WEC as well as past stints with P2-class Le Mans winners Jota Sport.

“I’m really looking forward to my debut at Long Beach next weekend," said Tincknell. "I haven’t raced on a street track since 2013, but I will be as prepared as possible having been on the Multimatic simulator in Toronto and I’ve watched back a lot of the footage from last year. I’m very hopeful of a good result in front of lots of Mazda employees and fans."