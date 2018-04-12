Mazda's New Hot Lap Challenge to Gift MX-5 Cup Car Test to a Gamer

Mazda is the most recent global brand to jump on the virtual-to-reality bandwagon by launching its new Hot Laps Challenge at the 2018 Grand Prix of Long Beach this weekend.

The program aims to give race fans and online gamers the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get behind the wheel of a real, race-prepared Global Mazda MX-5 Cup car. But in order to get suited and booted in real life, participants must first go through a series of simulated driving competitions at the wheel of a virtual Mazda race car. As it's common with these kinds of competitions, the gamer who makes it to the top of the charts will be the one to get behind the wheel.

The contest is open to folks who visit the Mazda kiosk at select racing events, as well as those who prefer to watch the racing action from the comfort of their homes. For the former, simulators found at several events across the nation will allow them to participate. The latter will be able to mirror the at-track portion of the Mazda Hot Lap Challenge on the iRacing online racing platform.