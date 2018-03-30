The Casual Fan's 2018 IndyCar Spotters' Guide

America's top-level open-wheel racing series has a new look for 2018 that many consider to be the best in decades. The lower downforce body kits make for higher speeds and more overtaking, infusing everything we love about the IndyCar of old with modern tech and know-how. The fresh aero designs are shared from car to car, meaning that liveries are the main differentiator between teams and drivers. This list has been compiled to help you set one apart from another all while giving background info for each high-powered entry.

Below is a guide consisting of racing crews and drivers competing in the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series, accompanied by details like car numbers, designs, and more to help the casual viewer break through to the world of keen fandom.

A.J. Foyt Enterprises