IndyCar Delays Indianapolis Test and Rookie Orientation Due to Harsh Weather

The first IndyCar oval test of the year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been postponed due to severe weather that is currently affecting the Midwest. The oval test, which was scheduled for Tuesday, March 27 through Thursday, March 29, has been temporarily penciled in for the end of the month.

The decision to postpone the test was made by Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar officials on Friday, as that day's road course test was delayed 90 minutes due to cold track temperatures. The Drive, who was present at Friday's manufacturer test, experienced ambient temperatures as low as 35 degrees, which is too cold for the Firestone slick tires to operate properly.