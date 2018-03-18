See the Differences Between the 2017 and 2018 Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 Cars

Formula 1 teams don't wait until the off-season to start talking (or complaining) about the upcoming season's rules and regulation changes. In fact, they sometimes do so years in advanced, as the process of creating or modifying an FIA rulebook can be extremely lengthy. But, have you ever gotten a clear visual of what most of these changes actually look like in a Formula 1 car?

This video created by the Mercedes-AMG crew sheds some light on the most important changes that affected the car's design and performance due to the 2018 regulations. Perhaps the coolest characteristic of the video is the fact that it's narrated by the team's Technical Director James Allison, who is accompanied by the 2018 and 2017 race cars as he explains the differences between the two.

Of course, right off the bat, he starts with the most noticeable regulatory change for 2018, which is the Halo safety device. A close-up of the structure reveals just how sturdy the construction of it is, as well as how neat its high-tech composition looks from up-close. Another important and quite noticeable change in design is the engine cover fin and T-Wing, which adorned the backs of all Formula 1 race cars during the 2017 season.