Ferrari Plucks Deputy Race Director From FIA to Fill Technical Role

Several top Formula 1 teams have properly confronted the FIA about trade secrets being swapped amongst rivals. These worries, originally prompted by the move of F1's former Technical Chief Marcin Budkowski to Renault, were broadcasted by Mercedes, Red Bull, and others in October of last year. Now, it's likely that they will be rekindled as Ferrari announced on Wednesday that the FIA's Safety and Deputy Race Director Laurent Mekies will be joining the Maranello team in fall of 2018, filling an undefined technical role.

The Italian outfit revealed that Mekies will report to Ferrari Technical Director Mattia Binotto in September. Despite the wait, Mekies will step down from his F1 role immediately although he's slated to fulfill his safety duties for a three-month period according to an FIA statement.

"Until his departure from the FIA at the end of June, Mekies will continue to act as the FIA safety director," said the FIA. "However he will immediately cease all F1 duties and will no longer be involved in any F1 matter, stepping down from his role as a deputy F1 race director with immediate effect."