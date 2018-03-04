Watch The Footage of Valor Racing's Polaris RZR Tumbling Out of the Parker 250

Valor Racing's Polaris RZR took a tumble while participating in the 2018 Parker 250 a few months back, but recently new footage has been released showcasing the pairs crash. Valor Racing's Polaris RZR race vehicle, driven by driver Kyle Miller and co-driver Josh Barnes, flipped down a large hill around four miles into the race.

Miller and Barnes were driving through a section known to them as "powerline road" due to the power lines following the route. At the end of this section, the racecourse goes between power lines and unexpectedly the ground dropped out from beneath them and the pair tumbled for around 300 feet and down 100 feet, but are alive and okay.

Check out the footage on Facebook of the pairs crash as well as the duo's discussion of the crash on YouTube.