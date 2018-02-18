2018 Daytona 500: Drivers to Watch

NASCAR’s 2018 Speedweeks are coming to a close which means one thing—it’s time for the Daytona 500. Stock car racing’s much-anticipated return kicked-off with an action-packed schedule of on and off the track events. As NASCAR Cup drivers got behind the wheel for the Advanced Auto Parts Clash, Daytona 500 qualifying, and the Can-Am Duels, one thing was abundantly clear—the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup season is officially here, and the competition will be intense.

The energy and hype at the Daytona International Speedway have been nothing short of electrifying. Drivers wowed the media at Daytona 500 Media Day and fans have been thoroughly entertained by some the racing that has taken place so far at the track. Young and veteran drivers have made their presence felt, but there is one question that has yet to be answered: “Who will win Sunday’s Daytona 500?”

In less than 24 hours, the 2018 Daytona 500 winner will be crowned. As we prepare for the season opener of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and some fantastic racing at the World Center of Racing, there are five drivers we think you should watch during the Daytona 500.

Young Drivers Making Moves

Alex Bowman

The new kid on the block kicked off his first full-time season as a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup driver with the fastest speed of all drivers during Daytona 500 qualifying. Bowman battled any debate surrounding whether or not he deserved to replace Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 car for Hendrick Motorsports by going out and capturing the 60th Annual Daytona 500 pole. The 24-year-old has raced in just 82 Monster Energy Cup races, but in his short career, he has captured two poles.

Bubba Wallace Jr.

It may be the year of the Bubba. As Bubba Wallace Jr. gets closer to his debut as a full-time Cup driver, one thing is clear—his personality is quickly going to make him one of NASCAR’s most talked about drivers for some time to come. Sure, he is the first African-American driver to start the Daytona 500 since 1969, but putting that aside, what everyone wants to know is, “Will he become as legendary behind the wheel as his team owner, Richard 'The King' Petty?” If what we have witnessed from Wallace on the track these last few days during Speedweeks is any indication, we may already have a hint. Wallace Jr. will start P7 at the Daytona 500 after a third-place finish during the Can-Am Duels. During the final Daytona 500 practice, he posted the fastest speed of all drivers at 196.954 mph. So far, the future is looking bright for the driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro.