Red Bull Global Rallycross Championship Heads to the U.K. for Season Finale

The Red Bull Global Rallycross Championship is headed across the pond to Lydden Hill in the United Kingdom, which is touted as the birthplace of rallycross itself. This marks the series' first return to Europe since 2013 and the first appearance for the new Polaris RZR class outside of North America.

The season finale double-header event will take place on October 27-28, but teams will have nearly five weeks to prepare for their jump overseas following the Seattle, Washington GRC race on September 16-18. The iconic venue will welcome a number of select "wildcard" entries as the U.K. takes on the United States for the first time in Red Bull GRC history.