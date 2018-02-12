This Is How the 2018 Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 Car Sounds
The reigning world champions have fired up their new title contender, but don't get too excited just yet.
Mercedes-AMG Petronas will be unveiling its newest racing machine on February 28, and every man and woman inside the team's headquarters is feeling the pressure ahead of the 2018 season opener in Melbourne, Australia. But by the looks of it, the heavy bags under their eyes aren't keeping them from having a little fun by teasing the fans ahead of the official reveal.
These videos recently uploaded by the UK-based racing team give us a sneak peek of the rigorous development program of the new chassis and engine, and even show us a firing up of the new W09—albeit for a few short seconds. The first video shows Executive Director and Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport Toto Wolff and the engineering team gathering around W09 as the 1,000-horsepower turbocharged V-6 engine is ignited for the first time.
The second video titled "Behind the Scenes: What's Happening at the Factory" features interviews of several team members from the design, aerodynamics, composites, and machining departments. Oh, and did I mention that they all look like they haven't slept in three months?
There's an old adage in the world of competitive sports that implies that it's harder to remain at the top than it is to get to the top. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team knows that they have a big target painted on their backs, and they aren't taking any chances.
- RELATEDMercedes' Toto Wolff Opens up About Lewis Hamilton and the 2018 F1 SeasonThe man at the helm of Mercedes-Benz' top motorsport operation is confident the 2018 season will be a success.READ NOW
- RELATEDFormula 1 Files For Dutch and Danish Grands Prix TrademarksLiberty Media is narrowing its search for the next Grand Prix venues, and with two European destinations identified by trademark filings.READ NOW
- RELATEDHow Much Money Do Formula One Teams Really Make?To say that Ferrari is rolling in it is an understatement, but just how much does Maranello take home along with the other teams?READ NOW