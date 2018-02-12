This Is How the 2018 Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 Car Sounds

Mercedes-AMG Petronas will be unveiling its newest racing machine on February 28, and every man and woman inside the team's headquarters is feeling the pressure ahead of the 2018 season opener in Melbourne, Australia. But by the looks of it, the heavy bags under their eyes aren't keeping them from having a little fun by teasing the fans ahead of the official reveal.

These videos recently uploaded by the UK-based racing team give us a sneak peek of the rigorous development program of the new chassis and engine, and even show us a firing up of the new W09—albeit for a few short seconds. The first video shows Executive Director and Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport Toto Wolff and the engineering team gathering around W09 as the 1,000-horsepower turbocharged V-6 engine is ignited for the first time.