Ride Onboard With Scott Dixon as He Tests the New Indycar Windscreen

Whether you like it or not, protected cockpits are coming in one way, shape, or form. After several tests of the so-called "halo" in Formula 1, this week it was IndyCar's golden boy, Scott Dixon, who tested the series' solution to protecting racers from flying debris.

The test took place at ISM Raceway, a one-mile oval with banked turns ranging from 10 to 11 degrees located near the city of Phoenix, Arizona. Dixon's testing program included three primary runs that would explore the windscreen's performance under three different lighting conditions. The first and second runs were performed under sunny and overcast conditions, with the third taking place at night with the oval's Musco Lighting systems turned on.