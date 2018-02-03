Join Patrick Long for a Lap Around Bathurst in a Porsche 911 GT3 R Simulator

​The Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour race is kicking off on Saturday, which makes it a perfect time to visit the racetrack's formidable layout known for its many blind corners and elevation changes. Today's tour guide is none other than Porsche's factory pro racer, Patrick Long.

Unfortunately, Mr. Long won't be at the wheel of his primary work tool this time, a Porsche 911 GT3 R, but its virtual counterpart. That's right, this video filmed by CXC Simulations features Long giving an in-depth, turn-by-turn tour of the famous Mount Panorama Circuit in a virtual a Motion Pro II Racing Simulator.