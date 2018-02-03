Join Patrick Long for a Lap Around Bathurst in a Porsche 911 GT3 R Simulator
Despite not being the ‘real deal,’ this lap around the famous Australian circuit is a great deal of fun.
The Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour race is kicking off on Saturday, which makes it a perfect time to visit the racetrack's formidable layout known for its many blind corners and elevation changes. Today's tour guide is none other than Porsche's factory pro racer, Patrick Long.
Unfortunately, Mr. Long won't be at the wheel of his primary work tool this time, a Porsche 911 GT3 R, but its virtual counterpart. That's right, this video filmed by CXC Simulations features Long giving an in-depth, turn-by-turn tour of the famous Mount Panorama Circuit in a virtual a Motion Pro II Racing Simulator.
The Le Mans, Daytona, and Sebring winner kicks off his lap by proclaiming his love for the circuit, but also adding that "It's one of the highest-stakes most demanding and flat-out scariest race tracks" he's ever driven. The Bathurst 12 Hour is one of the most trying races in the world due to its layout, weather and traffic conditions. Oh, and you can't forget the many Aussie critters that always find their way onto the track.
This year marks the eleventh anniversary of the Bathurst 12 Hour race (under its current format) and will see world-class GT3 factory and private teams battle it out for the coveted victory.
- RELATEDDanica Patrick Reveals Paint Scheme for Final Daytona 500 RacePatrick goes green one last time as she prepares to complete the 'Danica Double' to cap off her racing career.READ NOW
- RELATEDConfirmed: Fernando Alonso Will Race at Le Mans With ToyotaAn extended WEC program is in the cards for the two-time F1 world champion.READ NOW
- RELATEDWinners Gallery: The Rolex 24 Hour At Daytona International SpeedwayA look at all the winning cars from the Rolex 24 Hour race in Daytona last weekend.READ NOW