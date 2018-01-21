Peugeot's Carlos Sainz Wins the 2018 Dakar Rally

The 2018 Dakar Rally has surely been a memorable one. From the somersaulting duo of Bryce Menzies and Peter Mortensen to the no-rear-tires required team of Antanas Juknevičius and Darius Vaiciulis, the rally has taken its toll on the competitors. Through it all, driver Carlos Sainz and co-driver Lucas Cruz have won the 2018 Dakar Rally.

This isn't Sainz first time in the winners' circle at Dakar. It has been eight years since his first victory in 2010, although he has been driving in the Dakar since 1996. Sainz and Cruz were driving the Team Total Peugeot 3008 DKR for the 2018 event.

Although Sainz and his team took home the overall victory, the race was not without its drama. During the fourth Dakar stage from La Paz to Uyuni, Dakar quad racer Kees Koolen claimed that Sainz had hit his vehicle during the race. Dakar rules require drivers who witness an incident to stop and assist, and Koolen claimed that Sainz had not stopped after hitting him. Sainz was handed a 10-minute penalty. Koolen threatened legal action, but eventually, the 10-minute penalty was overturned by Dakar race stewards.

Going into the final stage of the Dakar, Sainz had a 46-minute advantage in front of second place Qatar driver Nasser al-Attiyah. Sainz only finished in ninth place for the final stage, but that kept him 43 minutes ahead of al-Attiyah. Third place went to South African driver Giniel de Villiers.