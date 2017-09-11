Nico Hulkenberg Will Probably Break One of F1's Most Unwanted Records at Singapore

Though he's shown promise in his seven year F1 career, Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg hasn't had the same success that he had hoped for when starting back in 2010. Initially running for Williams, the young German began his career with a developing team and then joined another just a few years later at Force India. When finally hopping aboard the Renault factory team, Hulkenberg had high hopes for success--however, he's currently tied for first place on the all-time F1 list of starts without a podium-finish at 128, a title he may make his own after this weekend's race at Singapore.

Hulkenberg was majorly successful in junior formula racing series before his F1 debut, but hasn't had the same luck at the top tier of motorsport. His former Force India teammate Adrian Sutil has held the unwanted record since 2014, but luckily for him, it looks like he could be relieved of his position at the top with Hulkenberg's Renault fighting in a race outside the top three for midfield advantage.