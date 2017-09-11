Nico Hulkenberg Will Probably Break One of F1's Most Unwanted Records at Singapore
Not exactly the one you're shooting for.
Though he's shown promise in his seven year F1 career, Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg hasn't had the same success that he had hoped for when starting back in 2010. Initially running for Williams, the young German began his career with a developing team and then joined another just a few years later at Force India. When finally hopping aboard the Renault factory team, Hulkenberg had high hopes for success--however, he's currently tied for first place on the all-time F1 list of starts without a podium-finish at 128, a title he may make his own after this weekend's race at Singapore.
Hulkenberg was majorly successful in junior formula racing series before his F1 debut, but hasn't had the same luck at the top tier of motorsport. His former Force India teammate Adrian Sutil has held the unwanted record since 2014, but luckily for him, it looks like he could be relieved of his position at the top with Hulkenberg's Renault fighting in a race outside the top three for midfield advantage.
But don't think Hulkenberg is completely at fault here. Whether it be a mix of fate or bad juju, he's never been put in a good spot for competition. Despite performing consistently throughout his campaign in the sport, the short-term veteran has never had a truly worthy car that would place him in contention for the top spot. That statement stands true in 2017, though with a solid second-half, Hulkenberg believes his team can still finish fifth in the Constructors' Title ahead of both Williams and Haas F1.
With Sunday's race at Singapore seeming to favor that of Ferrari and Red Bull, it's doubtful that the Renault driver will be able to overturn his fate before he breaks the record. He's still only 30 years old, though, so that means he's still got time to make progress and put him on the rostrum before his career comes to an end.
