Download The Drive's Pikes Peak Hill Climb Background Collection

As part of our Pikes Peak International Hill Climb coverage, we have selected the very best of our race and parade shots for inclusion in a wallpaper collection. Included are still images of cars and drivers from across the globe, such as Japan, Germany, Russia, and the United States of America. There is something for everyone: fans of American iron will be pleased with the inclusion of a Ford Mustang and Chevy's Corvette and Camaro duo; those whose hearts lie in Stuttgart can ogle a pair of Porsche 911s; rally enthusiasts have a classic Audi Sport Quattro; and JDM fans have a Skyline GT-R and an Impreza WRX STi to drool over.

There are two sets of backgrounds available: one for computers, the other for smartphones. The computer backgrounds are 1920 x 1280, and with minimal finagling will fit all but the silliest screen resolutions. That is, provided you don't have one of those old curved gaming monitors.

The phone backgrounds are 1080 x 1920 to match the screen resolution of the iPhone 6 S. Now, we know there are more choices out there for smartphones than Apple products, but who said that these pictures only work with said phone?

In the event that you find something you like, you can download the image of your choosing here.