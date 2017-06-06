Could Robert Kubica Return to Formula 1?

Robert Kubica, the first Polishman to compete in Formula 1, not to mention the first Pole to win a Grand Prix, has endured some intense peaks and troughs in his racing career. From replacing Villeneuve in 2006, to enduring a horrific 75 G crash at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix, then winning the same race the following year. He was later involved in a career-derailing rally crash in 2011 that nearly severed part of his right arm, but has since bounced back, winning the 2013 WRC2 championship, and competing in the WRC in 2014.

He did some Formula 1 simulator work in 2013 with Mercedes, but his right arm's limited range of motion due to his 2011 crash meant that tighter circuits with heavy steering input such as Monaco were exceedingly difficult for him. As a result, ambitions of returning to Formula 1 were shelved... for the time being, that is. Today, Kubica participated in a Formula 1 test drive with Renault Sport F1, his former team for 2010, driving the 2012 Lotus E20. The Enstone team raced under the Lotus name between 2012 and 2015, which is why they have access to said car.