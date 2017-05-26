Valentino Rossi Hospitalized After Motocross Accident

Living MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has been checked into Rimini hospital after a motocross training accident at the Crossodromo Cavallara circuit in Italy. We don’t know much about the crash itself, but we know he’s being checked for chest and abdominal injuries. Based on the information we have, the injuries don’t appear severe.

Rossi's crash comes just days after the tragic death of American racer and fellow champion Nicky Hayden, who died due to a bicycle accident in the same region.

Racing team Movistar Yamaha, who might be more concerned about Rossi’s condition than anyone, has confirmed that he suffered no fractures and no serious trauma. According to a recent update, he’s recovering well, but still in pain as a result of slight liver and kidney lesions. “If the results are positive, he may be discharged from the hospital within the day,” says MotoGP.

However, this accident could impact the nine-time world champ’s participation in the MotoGP season, where he's currently in third place. MotoGP is coming into one of the more intense parts of its racing series, with four races in the next five weeks.

This isn’t Rossi’s first time in the hospital, and it probably won’t be his last. He hurt his shoulder badly in a 2010 motocross accident and postponed a surgery to finish the championship race. He was able to finish the season back then, but the 38-year-old Italian racer is no kid anymore. Motocross training is not uncommon for racers, but it sounds like “The Doctor” might want to stick to paved tracks.