We Need Your Help Coming Up With Our Next Big Fundraiser T-Shirt!

The War Zone needs your help and it's for truly a great cause — the Gary Sinise Foundation!

It's that time again. We are going to do another fundraiser apparel drive and we need the very best design idea to make the biggest impact possible. We have a few on our end, but I bet our readership, and especially our esteemed commentariat, has something even better.

TWZ shirts and masks have been incredible successes and we are extremely picky about what we offer, with apparel designs that are highly tailored to our unique content and readership. You can check out some of our past offerings here and here.

All the proceeds — as in every single dime — The War Zone makes from this shirt will go to what is an incredible cause and our partners Blipshift.com will be offering a portion of the proceeds on their end too. We will be selecting exactly what part of the Gary Sinise Foundation our funds will support as we move forward, but it all starts with a great design idea.

To be clear, we are not looking for a completed design just great ideas. While there is no cash compensation, if we choose your idea you won't just be doing something great for our troops and their families, but you will also be rewarded with free examples of your design idea. This will include a t-shirt and a hoodie or another type of shirt if the design doesn't scale to a hoodie.

With that being said, let's hear what you've got! Let us know in the comments below or you can reach out via email directly.

Every read article, comment, social media share, forwarded link, and apparel purchase means a lot to us. We can't thank you all enough for your continuing support.

Now let's raise some money!