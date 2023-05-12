Ukraine Is Preparing For Drone Attacks By Dropping Training Grenades On Its Troops

At least one Ukrainian unit looks to be conducting novel dual-purpose training that lets personnel hone their skills in using small weaponized drones and allows troops below to get a very realistic understanding of this growing threat. Both sides in the current war in Ukraine have been making extensive use of commercial quad and hexacopter-type drones armed with grenades and other improvised munitions. This is a trend that goes well beyond this conflict and security forces around the world, including the U.S. military, are increasingly having to contend with it.

A video showing the apparent dual-purpose Ukrainian training regimen is now circulating on social media. Exactly where and when it was shot is not immediately clear. The clip, seen in the tweet below, shows troops advanced in a line across an open field before what looks to be practice grenade falls on one of them. Underscoring that this is said to be a drill, all the other troops drop prone when the grenade goes off, except for an individual who may be a trainer walking behind them. There is no visible sense of urgency following the detonation to indicate that this is actually a real drone attack.

The grenade appears to be a URG-N training type, which is a reusable design that has live fuze that detonates a small white smoke spotting charge. The URG-N is meant to mimic the Soviet-era RGD-5 fragmentation hand grenade, variants and derivatives of which remain in service in both Russia and Ukraine, among many other countries.

The URG-N produces no fragments when it goes off, but it's not immediately clear how dangerous it is otherwise, especially for someone right next to it, when it detonates. It is similarly unclear how any safety issues might have been mitigated in this case.

A URG-N practice grenade. CAT-UXO

An RGD-5 grenade. CAT-UXO

The platform used to drop the grenade is not visible in the clip. However, the footage aligns with a mountain of other videos from battlefields in Ukraine known to show commercially available quad and hexacopter-style drones that have been weaponized by adding devices to drop grenades and other small improvised munitions.

For one, it highlights how accurately a trained drone operator can attack a target, even a moving one, with a grenade-armed drone like this. The grenade is seen in the footage falling right next to one of the troops below, if not physically hitting them. This is in line with a regular stream of videos from Ukraine that show drones dropping grenades into the open hatches of tanks and other armored vehicles, as seen below.

This, in turn, underscores the very real threat that weaponized commercially-available drones present. The lethal blast radius of a standard RDG-5 is around 10 feet (three meters), but it is also capable of wounding individuals out to distances of some 82 feet (25 meters).

Details about the RGD-5 from a U.S. Army training manual. US Army

As already noted, the threats posed by lower-tier drones, including weaponized commercial designs, go well beyond the fighting in Ukraine, and even traditional battlefields. The barrier to entry to acquiring capabilities like this is also low enough that terrorist groups, organized criminal organizations, and other non-state actors, in addition to the armed forces of nation-states, are increasingly employing them in various contexts.

"I’ve been in the Army for 38 years, and in my entire time in the Army on battlefields in Iraq, in Afghanistan, Syria, I never had to look up," now-retired U.S. Army Gen. Richard Clarke, then head of U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), said during a panel discussion at the annual Aspen Security Forum last year when talking about this new reality. "Now with everything from quadcopters – they’re very small – up to very large unmanned aerial vehicles [UAV], we won’t always have that luxury."

Altogether, the new video showing the apparent drone attack training in Ukraine is indicative of something that will become more common as time goes on. How many countries will elect to actually drop practice grenades on their troops remains to be seen, but similar training programs could well emerge using objects that don't explode at all. The U.S. military and others are already steadily integrating mock enemy drones into training exercises, but dropping real objects certainly takes that training up to another level of fidelity.

Still, one would imagine that Ukrainian troops who go through this training on the ground will be more likely to 'look up' when out conducting actual operations.