UH-60 Black Hawk Falls Out Of The Sky In Alabama

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed earlier today near Huntsville in Madison County, Alabama, leaving no survivors. Footage from the scene of the crash, as well as video taken in a residential area near the crash site showing rising black smoke in the distance, can be seen below.

The helicopter crashed on Alabama 53 state highway near the intersection of Burrell Road at around 3:00 P.M. local time, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirms.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division and deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were “assisting with securing the scene” as of 6:03 P.M. EST. ALEA further notes that the road has been temporarily closed.

The local Alabama news outlet News4 has reported that there were no survivors from the crash, citing Don Webster, chief operations officer and spokesperson at Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. WAAY31, the ABC-affiliate news outlet for Tennessee Valley in Huntsville, reports that the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the Tennessee National Guard, citing an unnamed U.S. official. The exact cause of the crash, or how many individuals were on board, remains unknown. The Federal Aviation Agency and Alabama law enforcement are currently investigating the incident.

Footage has also been released online which appears to show the UH-60 falling from the sky before crashing, which can be seen below.

This is a developing story. We will update this post as new information becomes available.

