This Is Australia’s New ‘Ghost Shark’ Unmanned Combat Submarine

Anduril Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of defense technology company Anduril Industries, has revealed its prototype for the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN) future drone submarine. The unmanned underwater vehicle, or UUV, was officially named Ghost Shark during the prototype unveiling ceremony on Monday as a nod to the Royal Australian Air Force’s Ghost Bat drone designed by Boeing Australia, and officials are already discussing the likelihood of arming it down the line.

Ghost Shark will be developed under a partnership between Anduril Australia, the RAN, and the Defense Science and Technology Group (DSTG). Commercial negotiations for the co-funded design began in May of this year, and the group effort will support Australia’s overarching Extra Large Autonomous Undersea Vehicle (XL-AUV) program, which seeks to rapidly produce an affordable, autonomous, long-endurance drone that can be tailored for a variety of military and non-military missions.

The finalized deal is now valued at about $100 million per-system, and three total prototype drones are currently under contract with the RAN to be delivered over the next three years. The first of which, dubbed ‘Dive-LD’ or Dive-Large Displacement, was the prototype unveiled on Monday months ahead of schedule. Anduril gained the customizable Dive-LD system when it acquired UUV manufacturer Dive Technologies this February and has leveraged the technology as a jumping-off point for Ghost Shark.

During the unveiling ceremony, RAN Rear Adm. Peter Quinn explained that the Dive-LD prototype will be used as a testbed to evaluate potential capabilities and to better define what will be Ghost Shark’s concepts of operations and mission set. Each planned prototype will be iterative, meaning the three test drone submarines will vary in respective capabilities and will evolve progressively.

Dive-LD, which utilizes a 3D-printed exterior, weighs 2.8 tons, has a length of 19 feet (5.6 meters), and will be able to conduct autonomous missions at staggering depths of 3.7 miles (6,000 meters) for up to 10 days. However, Quinn made it a point to note that the future Ghost Shark will ultimately shape up to be school bus-sized, which is likely to affect these performance specifications in some capacity.

In short, Dive-LD and the two additional prototypes that are to follow over the next three years will be used by the XL-AUV team for testing and evaluation to inform the development of the future Ghost Shark.

Dive-LD and the Anduril team behind the development of the prototype. Credit: Anduril Australia

Breaking Defense reported that during the invite-only ceremony Quinn especially highlighted how the XL-AUV team will leverage open architectures and modularity in the design of the prototypes and Ghost Shark itself to ease the integration of sensors and upgrades. In doing so, the team will be able to ensure that the drone submarine can perform a variety of missions ranging from surveillance and targeting operations to carrying munitions.

“Due to its modular and multi-role nature, our adversaries will need to assume that their every move in the maritime domain is subject to our surveillance and that every XL-AUV is capable of deploying a wide range of effects — including lethal ones,” Breaking Defense quoted Quinn as saying. “Once your potential adversaries understand what a Ghost Shark is — not that we’re going to give them any specifics at all — we expect they will generate doubt and uncertainty.”

RAN Rear Adm. Peter Quinn speaking at the Ghost Shark prototype and naming ceremony Monday. Credit: Anduril Australia

Artificial intelligence (AI) will also play a significant role in realizing Ghost Shark’s mission under the XL-AUV program, primarily in regard to its autonomy. While details are still sparse, Quinn touted “software-driven autonomous systems” as being a “force multiplier” for the Australian Defence Force, and Ghost Shark will be no exception. These goals are further echoed under the RAN’s overarching Robotics, Autonomous Systems, and Artificial Intelligence (RAS-AI) strategy, which envisions the rapid proliferation of these technologies within the service between now and 2040.

“Ghost Shark will join Ghost Bat and other autonomous systems as our investment in smart AI-enabled technologies come to fruition,” Quinn said. “Our recently released RAS-AI Campaign Plan includes the rapid development of combat-ready prototypes to accelerate operational deployment of game-changing capabilities such as Ghost Shark."

Australia's MQ-28 Ghost Bat unmanned aerial system, another capability that supports the country's larger RAS-AI strategy. Credit: Boeing Australia

Though, that isn’t to say humans won’t still be involved in Ghost Shark operations. Breaking Defense also spoke to RAN Commodore Darron Kavanagh, director general of warfare innovation for the service, who explained that AI’s involvement in any lethal actions that Ghost Shark may have to take will be limited for now.

“As you bring down the cost of these, and you get better at understanding how to safely use the artificial intelligence — because this is the key about how we ensure that what we do with actually the management of artificial intelligence, and how we keep control of it is really paramount to defense,” said Kavanagh to Breaking Defense. “We’re very strong on that view about how we will control artificial intelligence.”

AI infusion in UUVs is especially critical due to the limited opportunities for connectivity dictated by the underwater combat environment compared to the aerial combat environment, especially in high-threat areas. Allowing drones to more freely work without constant communication is critical to realizing their potential and ensuring a high degree of survivability.

All told, the XL-AUV team hopes to have a production-representative Ghost Shark prototype delivered by the end of 2025, according to statements made by Dr. Shane Arnott, senior vice president of engineering at Anduril Industries, during the Monday ceremony. Arnott hopes that Ghost Shark can soon be used in place of the RAN’s crewed submarines for the more “dull, dirty, and dangerous missions,” thereby freeing them up for more complex operations.

Dr. Shane Arnott (far left), senior vice president of engineering at Anduril Industries, stands with members from the XL-AUV team in front of the Dive-LD Ghost Shark prototype. Credit: Anduril Australia

Submarines in general are a major aspect of military activity in the Indo-Pacific region as tensions with China continue to rise, and will only become more so in the coming years. In terms of Australia specifically, the nation is slated to receive a brand new fleet of at least eight nuclear-capable attack submarines to bolster its maritime presence in the region.

However, the first of these new submarines is expected to arrive within 10 years, and even still the timeframe is highly questionable based on the ambiguity around how exactly Australia will acquire these boats and from who under the new AUKUS security corporation deal with the United States and the United Kingdom.

Australia's Collins class diesel-electric submarines will have to soldier on for many years to come until the country can stand up a nuclear submarine capability. This will only make the role of emerging UUV technology all the more critical for the RAN. Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James R. Evans

With this in mind, it's easy to see just how critical long-endurance UUVs could become for Australia, especially if the timetable for the acquisition of their new nuclear boats drags out. Beyond that, as previously noted, there are some missions these unmanned submarines will be capable of executing that are just too risky or impossible for their much larger manned counterparts. As China develops similar capabilities, it's likely that more and more reliance on UUVs will become a reality, in general, and that will greatly complicate undersea warfare.

Beyond China and Australia's own ambitions, UUVs like Ghost Shark have been a growing interest among militaries across the globe. For example, the United States’ Boeing-designed Orca drone submarine is broadly reminiscent of what the XL-AUV has planned for Ghost Shark in regard to its size and concept of operations, with the Navy hoping to leverage it for mine sweeping missions first and potentially underwater surveillance and/or electronic warfare later. Even kinetic missions could grow out from there.

Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea test vehicle. Credit: U.S. Navy program office via GAO report

No matter how Ghost Shark’s role may ultimately manifest among the RAN, the drone sub appears to be an exciting effort for Australia with the potential to evolve how the country operates below the surface. Not only that, but it will take its place alongside Ghost Bat as a glimpse of what's to come for the Australian military.