Super Hornets Hit Houthi Missiles Prior To Launch In Yemen

The U.S., using F/A-18E/Fs Super Hornets from the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, carried out another preemptive attack on Houthi missiles in Yemen on Thursday.

“U.S. Central Command forces conducted strikes on two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch,” CENTCOM said in a statement. “U.S. forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen at approximately 3:40 p.m. (Sanaa time) and determined they were an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region. U.S. forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles in self-defense.”

This is the fifth attack against Houthi targets in Yemen since the Houthis began attacking Red Sea area shipping and the third day in a row that the U.S. has struck missiles being prepared to launch.

Earlier Thursday President Joe Biden was asked by reporters if the strikes against the Houthis were working.

“Well, when you say ‘working, are they stopping the Houthis?,” Biden responded with a question of his own: “No. Are they going to continue? Yes.”

Asked to respond to that statement during a press briefing Thursday afternoon, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters, including from The War Zone, that the Pentagon “never said that the Houthis would immediately stop. That is something that they will have to make that decision and that calculation to do. It's in their best interest I think to stop. You've seen that we've been able to degrade and severely disrupt and destroy a significant number of their capabilities since Thursday, but it's really on them when they decide that they want to stop interrupting commercial shipping innocent mariners that are transiting the Red Sea.”

There were indications of an incident in the region involving another vessel, but officials could not immediately confirm that.

In addition, neither Singh nor CENTCOM could immediately confirm reports that a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone was shot down near Baghdad Thursday.

If verified, this would be the second Reaper shot down since the start of the Israel-Hamas war Oct. 7. Houthi militants in Yemen reportedly shot down a Reaper off the country's coast earlier Nov. 8, which you can read more about in our original report here.

This is a developing story. We will update it when there is more news to report.