Soldier’s Bentley Versus Humvee ASMR Spoof Is Perfection

In what has to be one of the funniest military videos we’ve seen in a while, U.S. Army Staff Sergent Tyler Butterworth has created his own version of the viral Bentley-themed ASMR video that has been doing the rounds on social media as of late. Featuring one of the U.S. military's iconic High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (Humvees), the parody juxtaposes the ultra-luxurious, soft-touch surface-laden Bentley Mulsanne seen in the original footage with the Humvee’s absolutely bare-bones, very dated design that is largely absent of any creature comforts.

The two vehicles are basically polar opposites of the automotive world and the video plays on this stark contrast for great comedic value.

A recruiting and retention NCO at Virginia Army National Guard Recruiting, Butterworth is no stranger to poking fun at the latest online trends from a military perspective. Several of his videos, often featuring fellow soldiers, have gone viral on social media. Butterworth also creates educational content for current and future military personnel.

Check out the viral Humvee video here:

Butterworth jokingly reproduces the ASMR, short for autonomous sensory meridian response, content from the original video using the Humvee.

Starting at the front of the vehicle, we’re treated to the juxtaposing sounds of the model tapping the Bentley’s solid metal “Flying B” hood ornament and Butterworth’s hollow-sounding tap on the Humvee’s ultra-utilitarian hood.

From there, we hear the different sounds made when both run their fingers across the front grills of the two vehicles, as well as tapping sounds on the caps and screws of their tires. Butterworth makes great fun at how bizarre the whole thing is, doing his worst hand modeling alongside the Humvee's wheel hubs.

Moving to the sides of the vehicles, we see Butterworth opening the Humvee’s side door like the Bentley’s door being opened in the original video. At this point, we also get a sense of his commitment to mimicking the vocal inflections heard in the original ASMR 'whispering' content — “HUMvee.”

Once inside the vehicles the hilarity continues. Although the Bentley’s engine turns on at the touch of a button for the cocktail dress-clad presenter in the original video, the Humvee’s takes a moment for its diesel engine to fire up — “Humvee… wait.” We’re also treated to the differing sounds of the two vehicles’ turn signals being switched on, and the sounds made when touching the steering wheels — again underscoring luxury versus 'lowest bidder' DoD functionality.

The final part of the video is probably the funniest. After showing of a tray table in the rear seat of the Bentley, Butterworth points to the front passenger seat of the Humvee and whispers, “We don’t have one.”

The differing drink holder options within the two vehicles are also highlighted. Following a crystal class being ‘clinked’ in the Bentley, Butterworth slams a bottle of water on the Humvee’s front dashboard. His resulting ‘clink’ causes it to fall as he looks deadpan into the camera.

The Humvee has roots dating back to the late 1970s. In 1979, the Army issued a draft specification for the new tactical vehicle. AM General subsequently won a contract to manufacture 55,000 Humvees, of which 39,000 were earmarked for the Army, in 1983. The vehicle made its operational debut in 1989 as part of the U.S. invasion of Panama, and has seen upgrades over the years since then. It has served in every U.S. conflict since its introduction and has become known worldwide, inspiring a consumer car brand in the 2000s under its Hummer nickname.

A Humvee rolls through a smoke screen during convoy lanes training during Operation Sustainment Warrior 2014 Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., August 2, 2014. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas X. Crough/Released

While these cars are out of reach for anyone but the word's richest people, the Humvee comparison video they inspired is truly priceless.