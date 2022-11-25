Sneak Down The Chimney In This Very Stealthy Christmas Tree T-Shirt

The holiday season is officially upon us and that means it's time for another limited edition t-shirt creation with our friends over at Blipshift.com. This year we have something very special. We are celebrating the season in stealth with our 'Silent Night' shirt depicting America's stealthy flying wings — B-2, B-21, RQ-180 (notional), X-47B/UCAV, and RQ-170 — that make up a Christmas tree formation like-none other. Oh, and of course, we had to put an angel on top — the F-117 Nighthawk that started the stealth revolution. For this special mission to help Santa deliver some very exciting gifts to those on his naughty list, the group is flashing their navigation lights along the way out of pure festive cheer. Oh, and as is customary, this formation only operates 'on a silent night...'

Grab one or three (see the discount code at the bottom of this post!) of these beauties now because, like the jets adorned on them, their presence will only be fleeting. Just as you spotted them, they will disappear once again in just under nine days. And yes, they will make it under your own tree in time for Christmas morning.

The standard t-shirt is $22, but like most of our offerings, you can also get it in hoodies, tank tops, and many other types at different prices — all top-quality as Blipshift is known for.

Buy yours here.

Oh, and we are taking the festivities to another altitude by also offering an ornament of the design for your tree!

Grab one of these babies for $9 here.

For this season, we are also doing a few new additions of some very in-demand past creations. We are bringing back a 'Red Christmas' with our hugely popular '574-Foot-Long' Captain Ramius Sub Shop shirt and our 'Crazy Ivan' shirt!

This edition of 574-Foot-Long is on white:

Gobble one up here for $22.

And Crazy Ivan is on a light gray blend for this limited edition:

Dive into this awesome offering for $22 here.

We all jumped into the Danger Zone once again this summer with what became one of the highest grossing films of all time. With Maverick back in the cockpit, we decided that it was time to once again spread our mighty wings with a new version of our 'Goose It' shirt. This edition is a 'warm gray' color that has a hint of deep earth.

Kick the tires and light the fires in your new shirt by clicking here and spending $22.

And last but certainly not least, in response to a unique demand from our esteemed commenting crew, we are issuing this awesome 3/4-sleeve length baseball-style shirt emblazoned with The War Zone's logo!

Step up to the plate here for $28!

And this year, we come bearing a special deal. If you buy three items, you get 10% off. Just add the code TWZ at checkout.

Regardless if you buy a shirt or not, I want to thank all our readers so much for supporting our site by reading, interacting with, sharing, and even being the subjects of, our stories. We couldn't do any of this without you.

We wish the absolute best holiday season to you and your families.