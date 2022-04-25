‘Pirate Medic’ Version Of Infamous Blackbeard Flag Spotted At U.S. Outpost In Africa (Updated)

He was not wearing any apparent national or distinctive unit insignia, but the individual did have a very specific patch on the back of his gear emblazoned with a flag motif associated with the infamous pirate Edward "Blackbeard" Teach and his most famous ship, the Queen Anne's Revenge. The design features a horned skeleton toasting the devil and spearing a heart, with three drops of blood falling from it. This patch has become closely associated with the U.S. Navy SEALs in recent years as some of the teams seemed to have adopted it and Blackbeard's lore to some degree.

Skulls and crossbones, skeletons, the devil, hourglasses, and the just the color black were all common on pirate flags during the 17th and 18th centuries. They were meant to evoke various themes including death, mortality, and the fleeting nature of life itself for both pirates and their victims – Blackbeard was between 35 and 40 years old when he died – according to the Queen Anne's Revenge Project, part of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The various symbols also reflected merciless violence and fearlessness in the face of death. Red colored symbols, symbolizing blood, had similar connotations and close handed grips on spears and other weapons were also meant to signal that pirates would give no quarter to their opponents.

All that being said, the flag's connection to Blackbeard appears to be entirely fabricated, with the only contemporary reference to the pirate's own banner describing the more common skull and crossbones motif and "bloody flags" with unspecified red symbols. It is very possible that Blackbeard used more than one type of flag, but the first known instance of the toasting skeleton appears in a 1912 article, which also doesn't draw a connection to him directly.