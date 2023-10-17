Many Killed In Massive Explosion At Gaza Hospital (Updated)

The Gaza Health Ministry says an Israeli airstrike hit a hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter, killing hundreds, The Associated Press is reporting. “If confirmed, the attack would be by far the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008,” AP reported. We cannot confirm the source of the explosion at this time.

“Photos from al-Ahli Hospital showed fire engulfing the hospital halls, shattered glass and body parts scattered across the area,” according to the AP. “The ministry said at least 500 people had been killed.”

Several hospitals in Gaza City have become refuges for hundreds of people, hoping they would be spared bombardment after Israel ordered all residents of the city and surrounding areas to evacuate to the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said there were still no details on the hospital deaths: “We will get the details and update the public. I don’t know to say whether it was an Israeli air strike,” the AP reported.

“The horrific massacre carried out by the Zionist occupation in the Gaza City’s Al-Ahly Hospital which left hundreds of casualties, most of them displaced families, patients, children and women, is a crime of genocide that once again reveals the ugly face of this criminal enemy and its fascist and terrorist government,” Hamas said on its Telegram channel. “This also exposes the American and Western support for this criminal occupation.”

“I'm aware of the reports, but I don't have anything to offer further at this time,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Tuesday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “has been in regular contact with [Israeli Defense] Minster Yoav Gallant, emphasizing that during this conflict, the law of war is being upheld.”

Hamas, she added, is putting civilians at risk by putting command and control centers at hospitals. When pressed by reporters, however, she could not offer specifics of which hospitals might have such Hamas command centers.

Yesterday, a former Israeli intelligence and special operations officer told us at least one of those hospitals, Dar al-Shifa, is considered to house Hamas political and military leadership under the medical facilities.

Health authorities in Gaza say at least 3,000 people have been killed in Israel's intense 11-day bombardment since Hamas militants rampaged into Israeli towns on Oct 6, killing more than 1,300 soldiers and civilians, according to Reuters.

This is a developing story and, once again, we cannot confirm what exploded or where the munition came from that caused it, if that was indeed the case. We will update it when there is more news to report about this incident.

Update: 3:57 PM EST -

The IDF now says it did not carry out an airstrike on the hospital.

"An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit," the IDF said on its Telegram channel. "Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza."