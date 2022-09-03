King Air Plane Down, Pilot In Custody After Threatening Walmart

A Beechcraft King Air C90 registration number N342ER crash-landed in rural Mississippi on Saturday after the pilot reportedly threatened to fly the plane into a Walmart Supercenter.

The Tupelo Police Department posted on Facebook that at about 5 a.m. local time, the pilot of a small plane called 9-1-1 and threatened to crash the plane he was flying into the Walmart on West Main Street, not far from the nearby Tupelo Regional Airport.

Videos from residents showed the plane making low passes around the city early Saturday morning.

Flight tracking data from flightradar24.com showed the plane making tight circles at low altitudes north and northwest of Tupelo throughout the morning. The plane dropped off tracking apps just after 10 a.m., its last reported position southwest of Ashland at 900 feet and 140 knots estimated ground speed.

SuperTalk Mississippi (@supertalk) reported later the plane had crashed intact in a field and that Benton County Sheriff's Department deputies had the pilot in custody. Images reportedly showing the plane's crash site soon appeared.

We will continue to update this story as more info comes available.