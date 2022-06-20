Hawker Hunter Aggressor Jet Crashes Off North Carolina

A single-engine Hawker crashed into the Atlantic Ocean about 40 miles southeast of Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina around 5:15 p.m. local time today. Only the pilot was on board and was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

After investigators verify the aircraft registration number at the scene, the FAA will release it (usually on the next business day) on this web page. You can look up the aircraft by its registration number on this web page.

Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.