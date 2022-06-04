Four B-1B Bombers Appear At Andersen AFB In Guam

A quartet of B-1B Bone bombers just arrived at Andersen Air Force Base on the island of Guam today. It isn't clear if the bombers will be staying as part of the now sporadic bomber presence deployments to the Indo-Pacific region or if they are there to take part in a major exercise, or both. Valiant Shield, a series of large multi-domain wargames is getting underway in the region. There have also been some rumors that a B-1 deployment was imminent as a deterrent and hedge against North Korean actions, including a potential nuclear test.

B-1Bs on deck at Andersen AFB as photographed on June 4th, 2022. PHOTO © 2022 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION

The last time we are aware of a significant bomber presence on Guam was in February of this year when B-52Hs deployed to the island for the annual Cope North multi-national military exercises.

The swing-wing B-1 still has a major place in the U.S. bomber force although it lacks nuclear weapons delivery capability. It is slated to be replaced by the dual-role B-21 in the coming decade. U.S. Air Force photo courtesy Sagar Pathak

It also comes as the B-1 fleet has experienced a much-needed reset of sorts after many years of supporting combat operations in the Middle East, as well as commitments elsewhere, like the Continuous Bomber Presence missions. 17 of the aging bombers — the worst of the lot — were retired in hopes of freeing up time, money, and spares to better support the remaining 45 B-1 fleet. These jets are also getting upgrades that will hopefully keep them relevant and capable until they are replaced by the B-21 Raider in the coming decade.

With a quartet of Bones — nearly 10 percent of the fleet — now at the highly strategic island outpost, it will be interesting to see where they show up throughout the region. While patrols around Russia's borders and the South China Sea are likely, as is participation in Valiant Shield, a resumption of patrols near North Korea would be a very important development to watch out for.