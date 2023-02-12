Fighters Shoot Down Object Over Lake Huron (Updated)

Another unknown object was shot down, this time over Lake Huron, according to U.S. Reps. Elissa Slotkin and Jack Bergman of Michigan.

"The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard," Slotkin tweeted Sunday afternoon. "Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and it’s purpose."

“I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today,” Bergman said on Twitter Sunday afternoon. “The US military has decommissioned another ‘object”’ over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots. The American people deserve far more answers than we have.”

DoD officials did not immediately respond to request for comment. We will update this story with any information they provide.

The apparent shoot down follows the closing on Sunday of some airspace over the Great Lakes and Canada for U.S. Defense Department and Canadian Defense Ministry purposes.

Those airspace closings - over Lake Michigan near Green Bay, Wisconsin and over Lake Huron near Tobermory, Canada - come in the wake of two objects being shot down over Alaska and the Canadian Yukon respectively in the past few days. It also comes a little more than a week after a Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina after traversing the U.S.

The Notice To Airman (NOTAM) was issued then rescinded over the Green Bay area Sunday afternoon, then later, one was issued by Canadian authorities. That was still in effect as of 3:30 p.m. EST.

Flight tracking sites show that a KC-135 Stratotanker out of the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, PA, is performing orbits over the area while an E-3 Sentry AWACS out of Tinker Air Base in Oklahoma is in the area as well.

A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 171st Air Refueling Wing was making orbits over the Great Lakes Sunday. (FlightRadar24 image)

An E-3 Sentry AWACS from Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma was also flying over the area Sunday. (FlightRadar24 image)

“With the cooperation of the Federal Aviation Administration, North American Aerospace Command (NORAD) implemented a temporary flight restriction airspace over Lake Michigan at approximately 12 p.m. EST on Feb. 12, 2023 to ensure the safety of air trafficking the area during NORAD operations,” NORAD said in a media release. “The temporary flight restrictions have since been lifted.”

We reached out to NORAD for more details and will update this story with any information they provide.

We’ve also reached out to the 171st ARW and Tinker to get more details and will update this story with any information they provide.

“We do not have any information to share at this time,” Air Force Lt. Col. Devin Robinson, a Pentagon spokesman, told The War Zone Sunday when we asked about the FAA NOTAM.

We are still awaiting a response from the Canadian MoD about the airspace closure over their portion of the Great Lakes and will update this story with any information provided.

“The FAA briefly closed some airspace over Lake Michigan to support Department of Defense activities,” the FAA said in an email to The War Zone Sunday. “The airspace has been reopened.”

This is a developing story. Stay with The War Zone for updates.

UPDATE: 4:44PM EST—

Two radio monitors have informed us that a pair of 148th Fighter Wing "Bulldogs" F-16C/Ds launched out of Madison, Wisconsin at around 10:30AM under the AESIR callsign on an alert scramble which turned into a live intercept. We cannot say they shot down the object for certain, but they were involved with the event at the very least. They were supported by a KC-135 tanker. The 148th FW is based out of Duluth, Minnesota, but are providing quick reaction alert duty for NORAD missions while the local 115th FW transitions to F-35s. This is a common arrangement.

A 148th Fighter Wing F-16C. Tomás Del Coro/Wikicommons

UPDATE: 5:06PM EST—

Multiple radio interceptors have told us the target of interest (TOI) was at around 20,000 feet, much lower than previous encounters. This cannot be confirmed that this was the final target engaged, but it is worth noting as it was the initial call.

UPDATE: 5:22 PM EST—

Representative Bergman tells Fox News that the object was 'octagonal' and was shot down by F-16s using an AIM-9 missile at around 20,000 feet.

It looks like both the KC-135 and the E-3 are now returning to base based on tracking information from ADSBExchange.com:

Let's get caught up on some of issues surrounding the last few days of events as well. Senator Chuck Schumer says the two objects shot down on Friday and Saturday were balloons, stating "They believe they were, yes. But much smaller than the first one.”

UPDATE: 5:53PM EST—

More info coming out now that the octagonal object had strings hanging from it but no payload on them as reported by CNN:

Full statement from the DoD, this seems to have been the same object picked up on radar over Montana but that F-15s couldn't find on arrival:

"Today at 2:42 p.m., at the direction of President Biden, and based on the recommendations of Secretary Austin and military leadership, an F-16 fired an AIM9x to successfully shoot down an airborne object flying at approximately 20,000 feet altitude in U.S. airspace over Lake Huron in the State of Michigan. Its path and altitude raised concerns, including that it could be a hazard to civil aviation. The location chosen for this shoot down afforded us the opportunity to avoid impact to people on the ground while improving chances for debris recovery. There are no indications of any civilians hurt or otherwise affected. North American Aerospace Defense Command detected the object Sunday morning and has maintained visual and radar tracking of it. Based on its flight path and data we can reasonably connect this object to the radar signal picked up over Montana, which flew in proximity to sensitive DOD sites. We did not assess it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but assess it was a safety flight hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities. Our team will now work to recover the object in an effort to learn more."

And here is Canada's position: