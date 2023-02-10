F-22 Shoots Down “Object” Flying High Over Alaskan Waters

Details are still limited, but a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor has shot down a relatively high-flying "object" over U.S. territorial waters off the coast of Alaska. What exactly this may have been and who it might have belonged to are unknown, but this does come less than a week after an F-22 brought down what American officials say was a Chinese surveillance balloon after it traveled through U.S. and Canadian airspace for a number of days.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby first disclosed the new shootdown, which occurred at approximately 1:45 P.M. EST, at a press conference today. Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder gave additional information at a subsequent press conference that wrapped just moments ago. Neither could provide specific details about the object, but said it was flying at approximately 40,000 feet and presented a potential hazard to civilian flight traffic. It was brought down out of an abundance of caution.

The U.S.-Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) first detected the object on February 9 and tracked it using a ground radar. Fighter aircraft were subsequently sent to intercept and identify it. NSC spokesperson Kirby said the relatively small size and slow speed of the object, together with the initial intercept taking place in darkness, limited what information could be quickly gleaned.

Where exactly the object was shot down and where the wreckage fell is not immediately clear. Kirby said that the incident had taken place somewhere in the northeastern corner of Alaska near the border with Canada. Significant debris is now reportedly sitting atop of sea ice, and efforts are now being made to recover the object for analysis.

He also said that the object did not appear to be readily maneuverable or have a substantial payload. Ryder said the object was "about the size of a small car." This is all in stark contrast to details we've learned so far about the Chinese spy balloon, which was ultimately shot down off the coast of South Carolina on February 4. That balloon, which had a payload U.S. officials described as being the size of a smaller airliner and weighing thousands of pounds, was said to have the ability to maneuver and had been soaring at an altitude of between 60,000 and 70,000 feet.

A view of the Chinese surveillance balloon and the solar-powered payload handing beneath it. Tyler Schlitt Photography / LiveStormChasers.com

It remains to be seen whether this object is another balloon that can be tied to an expansive Chinese high-altitude balloon surveillance program that has been reportedly been conducted for years around the world. At the same time, it underscores the new attention being given to such objects, many of which appear to have been largely ignored in the past.

The U.S. government's disclosure and attribution of the Chinese surveillance balloon last week quickly raised questions about whether this could account for at least some sightings of so-called unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), also colloquially known as unidentified flying objects (UFO). This is something The War Zone has been calling attention to for years, as you can read more about in this detailed feature.

The Biden administration continues to be criticized for various aspects of its response to the Chinese surveillance balloon incident, including the decision not to shoot it down when it first entered U.S. territorial airspace over Alaska.

"As an Alaskan, I am so angry. I want to use other words. But I’m not going to," Lisa Murkowski, a Republican Senator from Alaska, told reporters following a classified briefing on that incident yesterday. "It seems to me the clear message to China is: ‘We got free range in Alaska.'"

The decision to shoot down this new object could very well reflect new policies for handling these incidents that are already being implemented.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.