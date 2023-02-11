F-22 Shoots Down Another Object, This Time Over Canada (Updated)

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor has shot down an object over Canada's Yukon Territory, per a Tweet from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The shootdown is the second such incident in two days and the F-22's third 'kill' ever, after the shooting down of a Chinese high-altitude balloon a week ago. Trudeau tweeted he spoke with President Joe Biden on Saturday afternoon about the incident, and that Canadian forces will recover the object's wreckage.

The shootdown came shortly after reports emerged that North American Aerospace Defense Command was tracking up to two more objects in northern Canadian airspace. Security sources told Canada's Global News that NORAD is monitoring the contacts.

Shortly before Trudeau's tweet, the Federal Aviation Administration posted a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) with a flight restriction for airspace within 100 nautical miles of the small Yukon town of Mayo. The NOTAM was posted for an "active air defense operation."

Location of Mayo, Yukon Territory (via Google Maps)

A U.S. F-22, as opposed to a Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet, made the intercept likely on account of the Raptor's greater air-to-air capabilities. Not to mention the fact U.S. interceptors have operated in Canadian airspace as part of NORAD previously.

Saturday's shootdown comes only a day after an F-22 shot down an unidentified object off Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. NORAD confirmed in a statement to The War Zone that recovery operations continue both off Alaska and off South Carolina.

There are few new details about yesterday's shootdown, but reports suggest the object remained undetected until well within U.S. airspace. Fox News reported on Saturday that the downed object, reportedly the size of a small car, penetrated U.S. airspace over Alaska’s North Slope without being detected until February 9, per a senior U.S. official.

It remains unknown where the unidentified object downed Friday originated from or what capabilities it may have had. A temporary flight restriction from the Federal Aviation Administration remains in effect in the area until further notice.

The lack of information may be in part because the Pentagon is still trying to figure out exactly what was shot down. In a CNN story posted on Saturday, a source briefed on the intelligence said there are reports some, but not all, intercepting pilots experienced interference with their aircraft systems during the encounter. Additionally, pilots reported they could see "no identifiable propulsion on the object" to explain it maintaining altitude at 40,000 feet. Of course, lighter than air craft can be made to loo like many things and have no trouble flying at that altitude.

The New York Times reported that the fallen object “broke into pieces” on hitting the frozen sea ice off Prudhoe Bay. A recovery operation is underway on that portion of sea ice now.

According to Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, this is not be the first time the Pentagon has tracked something unknown as of late over America’s Last Frontier, telling Alaska Public Media that “several other similar objects” have flown over the state in recent weeks. He continued, stating:

“There were things that were seen on radar but weren’t explained... so I don’t know what they were, but I think our military is trying to figure that out as well... But this had similar signatures... I join my fellow delegation members in expecting answers from our military leaders for how unidentified objects have been able to infiltrate our airspace in recent weeks..."

The outlet also said Sullivan claimed that object entered Alaskan airspace near Nome and moved northeast from there at about 40 knots and was the "Between a 55 gallon drum and a small Volkswagen" in terms of dimensions.

Sullivan, a member of the Senate Committee on Armed Services, did not reveal his source for the information.

The latest incidents may indicate a policy change by both the U.S. and Canada on airspace intruders and could be a sign of many more like them to come.

Update 6:25 E.T.: In a statement, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor downed the unidentified object in Canadian airspace with an AIM-9X Sidewinder on orders from both Prime Minister Trudeau and President Biden.

NORAD detected the unknown object over Alaska late Friday evening, Ryder said in a statement. Two F-22s from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, tracked and observed the object with refueling support from the Alaska Air National Guard.

Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets and CP-140 Aurora maritime patrol aircraft continued surveillance into Canadian airspace. Coordination on the shootdown included a call between Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Royal Canadian Mounted Police will work closely on the investigation, Ryder said.

Update 7:00 E.T.: President Biden was "continually briefed" on the unidentified object for the 24 hours preceding the shootdown, per a statement from the White House.

"Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of their militaries, President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau authorized it to be taken down," the statement reads. "President Biden authorized US fighter aircraft assigned to NORAD to conduct the operation and a US F-22 shot down the object in Canadian territory in close coordination with Canadian authorities.

"The leaders discussed the importance of recovering the object in order to determine more details on its purpose or origin. President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau commended NORAD’s and U.S. Northern Command’s strong and effective partnership and agreed to continue their close coordination to detect, track, and defend our airspace."

An F-22 again used the AIM-9X Sidewinder missile for the shootdown. While a whopping $472,000 per AIM-9X may not be a great exchange rate shooting down "unidentified objects," The War Zone Editor-in-Chief Tyler Rogoway (@Aviation_Intel) explains how individual shootdowns don't threaten stockpiles. But a coordinated mass attack by an adversary, however, is another problem entirely.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.