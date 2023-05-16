F-15 Seen Damaged In Drainage Canal After Landing Mishap

While it might be a cliché that any landing you can walk away from is a good landing, in the world of military aviation, that often holds true. Happily, the U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle pilot involved in the recent mishap at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, got out of their stricken jet, but the fighter could hardly have ended up in a less dignified position.

As seen in the accompanying photo, the source of which currently remains unclear to us, the two-seat F-15D took a bath in what appears to be a fairly deep canal that runs along the southern end of Kingsley Field. Adding insult to injury, the Eagle’s nose speared into the bank of the canal.

A statement from the 173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs Staff reveals that the accident, which occurred yesterday, at approximately 3:15 P.M. local time, involved the F-15 departing the runway while landing. The two-seater, which had a single pilot in the cockpit, had been returning to Kingsley Field following a routine training mission. Kingsley Field is the home base of the 173rd Fighter Wing, and the current and only F-15C/D schoolhouse in the U.S. Air Force.

The canal at the southern end of Kingsley Field. Google Earth

“The pilot exited the aircraft safely and has been transported to SkyLakes Medical Center as a precaution and for evaluation,” the statement continued. “A board of officers will investigate the accident.”

Interestingly, the pilot chose not to eject from the F-15, or perhaps was unable to do so, but was able to egress the cockpit once the jet had settled in its watery hole. In the photo above, the cockpit canopy is clearly seen cranked in its open position.

An earlier tweet from the 173rd Fighter Wing stated that the F-15 “experienced an inflight emergency” before exiting the runway. This point is not mentioned in the subsequent statement from the wing, although it’s not evident at this stage why that might have been omitted.

With most of the airframe obscured by the water, it’s also hard to see the extent of the damage inflicted on it, other than the crumpled nose. It might be expected that the landing gear and undersides of the jet will have taken the hardest punishment, although it remains unclear if it will be possible to repair this aircraft. Overall, though, fighter jets have been returned to service from seemingly worse predicaments, but that is probably unlikely to occur in this case.

After all, the F-15C/D jets at Kingsley Field have been slated to be replaced by the F-15EX. In fact, the first two Air Force units planned to get the Eagle II are both part of the Oregon Air National Guard, although this might still be subject to delay. As well as the 173rd Fighter Wing, the new jets are scheduled to be delivered to the 142nd Fighter Wing at Portland Air National Guard Base.

A general view of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Google Earth

We will update this story once additional details are provided.