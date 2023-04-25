F-117 Nighthawks Caught Roaring Through A Canyon In Awesome Images

At least some of the U.S. Air Force's fleet of F-117 Nighthawk stealth attack jets continue to enjoy a very active 'retirement' and are set to keep flying for around another decade or so. An aviation photographer who goes by @stinkjet on Instagram was kind enough to share pictures with us of two of these aircraft recently seen zooming along at very low altitude over California.

"I took the images from a hilltop along the Sidewinder Low Level training route in southern California on Friday, April 21st," @stinkjet told The War Zone. "The route is used by many military aircraft for low level training, and I happened to be lucky enough to be there when two F-117s came through."

Images Courtesy of Aviation Photographer @stinkjet on Instagram

@stinkjet was also able to capture some video of the F-117s, seen in the Tweet below.

The F-117s in this recent imagery don't appear to have any unusual or novel features, at least from what can be seen. That being said, the Nighthawk's overall look remains as distinctive as ever.

The Air Force officially retired its remaining F-117s in 2008, after 25 of years of service, including participation in numerous combat operations. The surviving jets were subsequently placed in storage at the secretive Tonopah Test Range Airport in Nevada.

Despite a Congressional mandate to destroy all of the remaining aircraft, it became clear some years ago now that the Air Force was still flying at least some of the F-117s. The Air Force has since publicly acknowledged the use of a number of Nighthawks for various research and development, test and evaluation, and training purposes.

As of January, the Air Force told The War Zone it still had 45 F-117s, though it's not clear how many were flyable then or still are. The service also confirmed at that time that it expects to continue operating at least a portion of that fleet through 2034. Its plan is still to get rid of all of the remaining Nighthawks eventually, but there does not appear to be a fixed timeline for this yet.

Whatever the final fate of the Air Force's F-117s might be, @stinkjet's recent pictures and video highlight how a number of the jets are still very much in use and will be for years to come.