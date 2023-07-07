Bunker Talk: Let’s Talk About All The Things We Did And Didn’t Cover This Week

Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn’t cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did or whatever else grabs your interest. In other words, it’s literally an off-topic thread.

NANTWICH, ENGLAND - May 23, 2023: A general view inside the former RAF Hack Green secret nuclear bunker in Nantwich, England. Hack Green played a central role in the defense of Britain for almost sixty years. It was chosen during WWII to protect the land between Birmingham and Liverpool from hostile attack and as a location for the new RADAR equipment. The bunker went on to be used for shelter and protection during the Cold War. As relations between East and West thawed many of the U.K.'s nuclear bunkers were sold off. The bunker is now privately owned by the Siebert family and is run as a museum trust. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.