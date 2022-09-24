Bunker Talk: Let’s Talk About All The Things We Did And Didn’t Cover This Week
Talk amongst yourselves.
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn’t cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did or whatever else grabs your interest. In other words, it’s literally an off-topic thread.
The caption to this week’s top shot reads:
Planning air raid, 13th September 1943: Colonel Glenn Nye, a commanding officer of the Marauder group (left), with members of an air crew in the briefing room. He is using the sand table method developed by Major von Kolnitz to point out important targets to be hit during a low-level bombing attack. (Photo by Samuel Goldstein/Keystone Features/Getty Images).
Also, a reminder:
Prime Directives!
- If you want to talk politics, do so respectfully and know that there's always somebody that isn't going to agree with you.
- If you have political differences, hash it out respectfully, stick to the facts, and no childish name-calling or personal attacks of any kind. If you can't handle yourself in that manner, then please, discuss virtually anything else.
- No drive-by garbage political memes. No conspiracy theory rants. Links to crackpot sites will be axed, too. Trolling and shitposting will not be tolerated. No obsessive behavior about other users. Just don't interact with folks you don't like.
- Do not be a sucker and feed trolls! That's as much on you as on them. Use the mute button if you don't like what you see.
- So unless you have something of quality to say, know how to treat people with respect, understand that everyone isn't going to subscribe to your exact same worldview, and have come to terms with the reality that there is no perfect solution when it comes to moderation of a community like this, it's probably best to just move on.
- Finally, as always, report offenders, please. This doesn't mean reporting people who don't share your political views, but we really need your help in this regard.
The Bunker is open!
Contact the editor: Tyler@thedrive.com
MORE TO READ
Related
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia’s Drone War Erupts Thanks To Iran
Russia’s Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones rain down around Odesa while a Mohajer-6 also makes its first appearance in the conflict.
Related
Air Force Generals Aren’t “Losing Sleep” Over China’s J-20 Stealth Fighter
Air Force chiefs aren’t too concerned with China’s J-20 stealth fighter, but say the service has to keep modernizing to keep it that way.
Related
British Typhoon Fighters Helped Sink A Warship For The First Time
A rare complex live-fire exercise off the Scottish coast saw a range of anti-ship weapons blast a decommissioned U.S. Navy frigate.
Related
Damaged B-2 Returns To Palmdale For Repairs A Year After Landing Mishap
A B-2 Spirit has been ferried to Plant 42 in California for restoration a year after it ended up wing-down in the dirt.
Related
Ukraine Situation Report: Conscripts Won’t Solve Russian Army’s Systemic Problems, Pentagon Says
300,000 soldiers may patch holes in Russia’s lines but won’t fix the logistics and morale nightmares that have plagued its forces in Ukraine.
Related
General Atomics’ Gambit Drones To Have Different Airframes With Common ‘Cores’
General Atomics is pitching a modular family of drones intended to perform various missions alongside manned aircraft that all use a common chassis-like ‘core.’
Related
New Look At Air Force’s Ship-Killing Smart Bomb In Action, Seeker Details Revealed
Air Force’s new Quick Sink weapon uses a low-cost seeker that turns Joint Direct Attack Munition bombs into all-weather anti-ship weapons.
Related
XA100 Next Generation Adaptive Engine Could Now Power F-35B, Too
General Electric is now pitching its advanced XA100 engine for all three F-35 variants and has an eye on future aircraft programs, too.
Related
Navy’s Stealth Destroyer May Be On Its First Operational Deployment
The USS Zumwalt is now operating as part of the Navy’s forward-deployed 7th Fleet and the service says its conducting “fleet operations.”
Related