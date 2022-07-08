Bunker Talk: Let’s Talk About All The Things We Did And Didn’t Cover This Week

Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn’t cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did or whatever else grabs your interest. In other words, it’s literally an off-topic thread.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Empty fire blanket holders and 20 contour chairs remain in the blast-resistant "rubber room" beneath Launch Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The room is a steel dome floating on rubber isolators and was used as an escape route during the Apollo Program in case of an emergency. It has since been abandoned by astronauts, but throughout the years nature found its way inside, including raccoons, snakes, birds and even a bobcat and opossum. Starting in 2009, the structure above the room on the pad was no longer needed for NASA's Space Shuttle Program, so it is being restructured for future use. The new design will feature a "clean pad" for rockets to come with their own launcher, making it more versatile for a number of vehicles. For information on NASA's future plans, visit www.nasa.gov. Photo credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett