The Drive
The War Zone

Bunker Talk: 4th Of July Weekend Edition

Enjoy the fireworks!

byTyler RogowayJul 2, 2022 3:59 AM
The War Zone
Bunker Talk: 4th Of July Weekend Edition
US Navy
Share
Tyler Rogoway
Tyler RogowayView tyler rogoway's Articles

Aviation_Intel

Welcome to Bunker Talk and happy 4th of July weekend to everyone! This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn’t cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did or whatever else grabs your interest. In other words, it’s literally an off-topic thread.

The caption to this week’s top shot is appropriate for the holiday, reading:

"An Indian Naval Officer And US Naval Officer observe operations in the combat information center aboard USS Bunker Hill. Image: US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John Grandin"

Also, a reminder:

Prime Directives!

  • If you want to talk politics, do so respectfully and know that there's always somebody that isn't going to agree with you. 
  • If you have political differences, hash it out respectfully, stick to the facts, and no childish name-calling or personal attacks of any kind. If you can't handle yourself in that manner, then please, discuss virtually anything else.
  • No drive-by garbage political memes. No conspiracy theory rants. Links to crackpot sites will be axed, too. Trolling and shitposting will not be tolerated. No obsessive behavior about other users. Just don't interact with folks you don't like. 
  • Do not be a sucker and feed trolls! That's as much on you as on them. Use the mute button if you don't like what you see.  
  • So unless you have something of quality to say, know how to treat people with respect, understand that everyone isn't going to subscribe to your exact same worldview, and have come to terms with the reality that there is no perfect solution when it comes to moderation of a community like this, it's probably best to just move on. 
  • Finally, as always, report offenders, please. This doesn't mean reporting people who don't share your political views, but we really need your help in this regard.

The Bunker is open!

Contact the editor: Tyler@thedrive.com

stripe

MORE TO READ

Zephyr Drone Has Been Flying For 17 Days From Arizona To Belize

Related

Zephyr Drone Has Been Flying For 17 Days From Arizona To Belize

The solar powered Zephyr S was last tracked over the Gulf of Mexico after having flown from its Arizona test area to Belize.

Ukraine Situation Report: U.S. Confirms NASAMS Air Defense System Transfer

Related

Ukraine Situation Report: U.S. Confirms NASAMS Air Defense System Transfer

Ukraine is getting a modern medium-range SAM system, while overnight strikes on Odesa apparently saw Russian Tu-22M3 bombers back in action.

The U-2 Drag Lady Finally Says Goodbye To Film Cameras At Beale AFB

Related

The U-2 Drag Lady Finally Says Goodbye To Film Cameras At Beale AFB

The U-2’s highest resolution camera took its last flight from Beale, also ended film processing there, which one tech calls “a tragedy.”