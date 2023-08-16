Blended Wing Body Demonstrator Jet Contract Awarded By Air Force

The U.S. Air Force says it has picked aviation startup JetZero to design and build a full-size demonstrator aircraft with a blended wing body, or BWB, configuration. The goal is for the aircraft, which has already received the informal moniker XBW-1, to be flying by 2027.

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall made the announcement about JetZero's selection at an event today hosted by the Air & Space Forces Association. The service hopes this initiative will offer a pathway to future aerial refueling tankers and cargo aircraft that are significantly more fuel efficient than existing types with more traditional planforms. They can also possess even heavier lifting abilities with large amounts of internal volume, among other advantages. In this way, it could help inform requirements for the Next-Generation Air Refueling System (NGAS) and Next-Generation Airlift (NGAL) programs, which the Air Force is still in the process of refining.

"Blended wing body aircraft have the potential to significantly reduce fuel demand and increase global reach," Secretary Kendall said in a statement in a separate press release. “Moving forces and cargo quickly, efficiently, and over long distance[s] is a critical capability to enable national security strategy.”

A rendering that JetZero previously released showing its BWB concept. JetZero

The service's Office of Energy, Installations, and Environment, is leading this initiative in cooperation with the Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). DIU is tasked with "accelerating the adoption of leading commercial technology throughout the military," according to its website. Secretary Kendall said that NASA has also made important contributions to the effort.

"As outlined in the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, the Department of Defense plans to invest $235 million over the next four years to fast-track the development of this transformational dual-use technology, with additional private investment expected," according to the Air Force's press release. Additional funding will come from other streams, as well.

The Air Force and DIU have been considering bids for more than a year and by last month had reportedly narrowed the field down to just two competitors. JetZero is the only company to have previously publicly confirmed it was proposing a design, which it calls the Z-5, for the new BWB initiative. The company has partnered with Northrop Grumman on this project. Scaled Composites, a wholly-owned Northrop Grumman subsidiary that is well known for its bleeding-edge aerospace design and rapid prototyping capabilities, will specifically be supporting this work.

A rendering of JetZero's BWB concept configured as a tanker, with F-35A Joint Strike Fighters flying in formation and receiving fuel. JetZero

A formal request for information issued last year outlined the main goals of the BWB project as centering on a design that would be at least 30 percent more aerodynamically efficient than a Boeing 767 or an Airbus A330. These two commercial airliners are notably the basis for the Boeing KC-46A Pegasus tanker (which has a secondary cargo-carrying capability), dozens of which are in Air Force service now, and the Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT).

A US Air Force KC-46A Pegasus tanker. USAF

The hope is that the BWB design, combined with unspecified advanced engine technology, could lead to substantially increased fuel efficiency. This, in turn, could allow future Air Force tankers and cargo aircraft based on the core design concept to fly further while carrying similar or even potentially greater payloads than are possible with the service's current fleets.

"Several military transport configurations are possible with the BWB," the Air Force's press release notes. "Together, these aircraft types account for approximately 60% of the Air Force’s total annual jet fuel consumption."

"We see benefits in both air refueling at range where you can get much more productivity—much more fuel delivered—as well as cargo," Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy had also said during a presentation at the Global Air and Space Chiefs Conference in London in July.

BWB designs are not new and the Air Force has explored designs with this configuration, including stealthy types, on multiple occasions over the past three decades. However, with the U.S. military now primarily focused on preparing for a potential major conflict in the Pacific region against China, there are new pressing demands for longer-range aerial refueling and airlift capabilities.

A rendering of a past BWB design concept from Boeing. Boeing

The Air Force has also made clear that it needs more survivable tankers and airlifters to support a future high-end fight. Though not 'stealth' aircraft by default, BWB designs could be easier to adapt in this regard and some designs may naturally possess 'lower observability' in both IR and RF signatures from certain aspects. Other advanced survivability features could be added to the BWB next-generation aerial refueling tankers or cargo aircraft design, as well, making it much harder to spot by enemy sensors over long distances.

“It’s been a little over a hundred years since a few brave Airmen took to the skies and proved the first aerial refueling capability, extending the global reach of our Air Force. This announcement marks another game-changing milestone for the Air Force in our efforts to maintain the advantage of airpower effectiveness against any future competitors,” said Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment. A former C-17 Globemaster III pilot and engineer, Chaudhary is leading efforts to ensure efficiencies in operational energy to build greater agility for theater commanders.

All told, it will be very exciting to learn and see more of JetZero's XBW-1 demonstrator in the coming years ahead of the aircraft's expected first flight in 2027.

This is a developing story and this piece will be updated with additional information and analysis.