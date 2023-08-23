Bizjet With Prigozhin On Manifest Crashes In Russia

An Embraer Legacy 600 business jet associated with Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the infamous private military company Wagner, has crashed in Russia's Tver region to the northwest of Moscow, killing all on board. Prigozhin, who had a massive falling out with Russian President Vladimir Putin following a putsch in June , was listed among the jet's passengers, but his fate is currently unclear.

Russia's Emergency Ministry and Federal Air Transport Agency have both confirmed the crash and that there were no survivors, but who was actually onboard at the time of the incident remains uncertain. The official manifest listed three crew and seven passengers, including Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, a former Russian military intelligence and special operations officer and founding member of Wagner.

The Embraer Legacy 600 that crashed, which has the Russian registration number RA-02795, is the same one that reportedly brought Prigozhin to Belarus as part of the official deal with the Kremlin following his failed mutiny. The aircraft is known to have direct links with Wagner.

Another business jet associated with Prigozhin , an Embraer Legacy 650 with the registration number RA-02748, was airborne at the time and has now landed in Moscow. This could raise questions about what aircraft the Wagner boss was actually on. He has a long history of using disguises and other means to conceal his actual movements.

There is already speculation that Russian air defenses shot down RA-02795. Videos taken from the ground have emerged where multiple loud bangs can be heard, but there remains no hard evidence of any direct action on the part of the Russian government.

All this being said, after Prigozhin's attempted putsch earlier this year, The War Zone's Tyler Rogoway had highlighted the very real possibility that the Wagner boss could end up the victim of a staged accident of some kind.

Much about this incident is likely to remain unconfirmed, or at least disputed, in the near term, even if Prigozhin is ultimately confirmed to have died.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.