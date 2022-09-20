The Drive
The War Zone

B-21 Raider Will Be Rolled Out In Early December

The B-21 is one of the most significant U.S. military aviation programs in recent years, and its rollout is hotly anticipated.

byJoseph Trevithick| PUBLISHED Sep 20, 2022 3:20 PM
The War Zone
B-21 Raider Will Be Rolled Out In Early December
USAF
Share
Joseph Trevithick
Joseph TrevithickView joseph trevithick's Articles

FranticGoat

Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Andrew Hunter has disclosed that one of the Pentagon's most ambitious and critical projects in years, the B-21 Raider stealth bomber, will be rolled out before the end of the year. Northrop Grumman has now confirmed that this is the case and says this will be an invitation-only event at its facility at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California.

Hunter first announced the B-21 rollout plans at the Air & Space Forces Association's 2022 Air, Space, and Cyber Conference. The Assistant Secretary had provided no additional details about the forthcoming event, including whether or not it would open to the public in any way, as was the case with the rollout of the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber in 1988. However, Northrop Grumman's subsequent press release added that the event would provide an "exclusive view" of the bomber, which might indicate that a first-ever public look at the aircraft could accompany the event regardless of who is allowed to attend in person.

A view of the B-2's public rollout in 1988. USAF

"The B-21 is the most advanced military aircraft ever built and is a product of pioneering innovation and technological excellence," Doug Young, sector vice president and general manager of Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems, said in a statement. "The Raider showcases the dedication and skills of the thousands of people working every day to deliver this aircraft."

"Northrop Grumman is proud of our partnership with the U.S. Air Force as we deliver the B-21 Raider, a sixth-generation aircraft optimized for operations in highly contested environments," Tom Jones, corporate vice president and president, Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems, added.

Northrop Grumman's press release today confirms that the total number of B-21s in various stages of production at Plant 42 is still six.

A rendering of the B-21 Raider bomber. USAF

The development of the nuclear-capable B-21 has been heavily shrouded in secrecy since Northrop Grumman first won the contract for what was then known as the Long Range Strike-Bomber (LRS-B) program in 2015. Based on all the public statements from the Air Force, as well as members of Congress, since then, the B-21 has been a model procurement program. Public details about its costs and schedule, and whether either has shifted significantly over the past seven years, remain limited.

The Raider is currently set to make its first actual flight sometime next year, instead of this year as originally expected. "The actual timing of first flight will be based on ground test outcomes," according to Northrop Grumman's press release.

However, there are no indications that the Air Force's overall plan to begin fielding operational B-21s sometime in the mid-2020s has shifted significantly. Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota is set to host the first B-21 squadron, with additional units then standing up later at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and Dyess Air Force Base in Texas.

In the meantime, whatever the exact plan for the initial rollout is, it is likely to be one of the most hotly anticipated military aviation events to occur in recent memory.

Contact the author: joe@thedrive.com

stripe

MORE TO READ

This Is What ‘Mobilization’ That Russians Keep Talking About Actually Means

Related

This Is What ‘Mobilization’ That Russians Keep Talking About Actually Means

The term ‘mobilization’ isn’t a general one for Russia, it is far more specific and could have major consequences for the war in Ukraine.

American Tanks For Ukraine Are ‘Absolutely On The Table’

Related

American Tanks For Ukraine Are ‘Absolutely On The Table’

There is already speculation about the possibility of U.S.-made M1 Abrams tanks heading to Ukraine, but there are other potential options.

Our Best Look Yet At Kratos’ Air Wolf ‘Loyal Wingman’ Drone

Related

Our Best Look Yet At Kratos’ Air Wolf ‘Loyal Wingman’ Drone

Air Wolf could prove attractive on cost and expendability grounds as procurement of unmanned ‘collaborative combat aircraft’ heats up.

Officer Explains What New EC-37 Electronic Warfare Jets Can Do, Warns Program Is Underfunded

Related

Officer Explains What New EC-37 Electronic Warfare Jets Can Do, Warns Program Is Underfunded

Air Force officer details how the EC-37 Compass Call will be a big upgrade over the EC-130H and why there aren’t enough of them being bought.

Ukraine Just Captured Russia’s Most Advanced Operational Tank

Related

Ukraine Just Captured Russia’s Most Advanced Operational Tank

The T-90M is the latest main battle tank to enter frontline Russian service, and one has now been captured by Ukrainian forces.

Navy Electronic Warfare Container Could Go On Ships, Aircraft, Trucks

Related

Navy Electronic Warfare Container Could Go On Ships, Aircraft, Trucks

A new Navy program envisions a electronic warfare and intelligence suite that will work with any platform big enough to carry it.

Here’s Why A Toilet Is Hanging On A Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet’s Wing

Related

Here’s Why A Toilet Is Hanging On A Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet’s Wing

This isn’t the first time a ‘killer commode’ found its way onto a ‘Fist Of The Fleet’ squadron aircraft.

Ukraine Situation Report: Biden Warns Russia On Nuclear Weapons Use

Related

Ukraine Situation Report: Biden Warns Russia On Nuclear Weapons Use

Citing claimed Ukrainian attacks, Putin threatens more severe strikes as Biden warns of U.S. response to nuclear, chemical weapons use.

Bunker Talk: Let’s Talk About All The Things We Did And Didn’t Cover This Week

Related

Bunker Talk: Let’s Talk About All The Things We Did And Didn’t Cover This Week

It’s a grand meeting of the minds!

Ukraine Situation Report: Russia Loses Another Key City

Related

Ukraine Situation Report: Russia Loses Another Key City

Ukraine has fully captured the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast as the Pentagon says NASAMs air defense systems will be delivered soon.