Al Qaeda Leader Ayman Al Zawahiri Killed In U.S. Drone Strike: Reports

The White House says that U.S. President Joe Biden will make a public address later this evening regarding “a successful counterterrorism operation” targeting Al Qeada in Afghanistan. It has not been officially confirmed, but it is being widely reported already that a U.S. drone strike killed the terror group's leader Ayman Al Zawahiri. The U.S. military, as well as other arms of the U.S. government, completed a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan nearly a year ago after the country's Western-backed government collapsed following the Taliban's recapture of Kabul.

Details are still limited, but a senior U.S. government official said that “over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan," according to CNN. "The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties."

Fox News and Reuters have both reported, citing anonymous sources, that a drone under the control of the Central Intelligence Agency, rather than the U.S. military, carried out the strike that killed the 71-year-old Al Zawahiri. As The War Zone has reported in the past, there is strong evidence of cooperation between the CIA and the U.S. Joint Special Operations Command, especially when it comes to drone strikes against very-high-value targets. The U.S. military is still officially carrying out so-called "over-the-horizon" counter-terrorism activities in Afghanistan from other countries as part of a post-withdrawal mission nicknamed Operation Enduring Sentinel.

It is also not immediately clear whether or not this is anyway linked to reports of a U.S. drone strike in the Afghan capital Kabul yesterday, which Taliban authorities in the country had claimed targeted members of the ISIS-K terrorist group.

A United Nations report published last year suggested that Al Zawahiri was likely hiding out somewhere along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. At the same time, there is significant evidence that Al Qaeda members have been enjoying greater freedom of movement in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

The Egyptian-born Al Zawahiri has been a senior member of the group since 1998 and became its leader in 2011 following the death of its founder, the notorious Osama Bin Laden, as the result of a U.S. raid in Pakistan in May of that year. Al Qaeda put out a video of Al Zawahiri last year commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C., which came after rumors that he had died.

The U.S. government had previously offered a $25 million reward for information leading to Al Zawahiri's capture.

