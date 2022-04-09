Destroyed Armored Vehicle In Ukraine Gets The "Wolverines!" From 'Red Dawn' Treatment

The cry "Wolverines!" and the crudely spray-painted moniker has become a part of pop culture, often used comedically as a symbol by those resisting a greater power.

Parallels between "Red Dawn" and Russia's present invasion of Ukrainian are obvious for those who have seen the film. It's the bravery, and ultimately the sacrifice, of the resisters to Soviet aggression such as the "Wolverines" who turn the tide of the conflict. Local, everyday people make the difference by taking the fight directly to the Russians.

Of course, we do not know who graffitied the word "WOLVERINES" to the side of the BMP-2 in Ukraine. The film itself was extremely popular worldwide, making $38 million at the box office way back in the mid-1980s and inspiring a 2012 reboot, starring Chris Hemsworth, which traded the Soviets and their allies as the invading forces for North Koreans.

The spray-painted BMP-2 serves as yet another strange sight in a bizarre conflict, albeit one in which the Ukrainians have truly earned the right to call themselves "Wolverines!"

