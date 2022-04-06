The Use Of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles Against Helicopters Didn't Start In Ukraine

In the Ka-52 shootdown footage, the operator at the Stugna-P’s controls can be seen correcting the course of the missile by readjusting the target controls to pinpoint the helicopter post-launch. As the missile's total flight time to a target at the maximum engagement distance is known to be around 14.3 seconds, the fact that it only takes some 12 from launch to impact indicates that the Ukrainian team was approximately 5 kilometers (3.12 miles) from the helicopter.

While man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) have received significant attention in recent weeks, the footage shows that guided weaponry of other kinds can be used effectively against low and very slow-flying helicopters under particular circumstances, especially when helicopters are executing terminal operations (landing or taking off) or are slowly moving around at low altitudes. ATGM teams can even set up ambushes where they believe the helicopters will appear or sneak close to forward bases of operation to pick them off at a distance while they are coming and going.

The Stugna-P is significantly cheaper than premium MANPADS, particularly weapons like the British-supplied Starstreak high-velocity missiles, as well as many rival ATGM models. Stugna-P unit cost is just a fraction of that of the U.S.-made Javelin for example. As a domestic ATGM model, it also has operational advantages for Ukrainian soldiers already familiar with the technology. Using lower-cost ATGMs to attack slow-flying helicopters, under certain circumstances, allows for less plentiful, and more advanced missiles to be saved for other targets that might demand their specific capabilities.

Many modern combat helicopters feature laser-warning equipment as part of their defensive suites to make their crews aware of the threat of some MANPADS and other anti-aircraft weaponry, as well as ATGMs, that use some form of laser guidance. Although the reason for the Russian helicopter's low altitude hovering seen in the video is unclear, it would seem at least likely that it was cueing a target for one of its own missiles. Generally, helicopter operations at low levels are necessary for survival over the Ukrainian battlefield. Operating higher makes for a juicy target for MANPADS and for longer-range radar-guided SAM systems. The threat posed by ATGMs to Russian aircraft in Ukraine is especially significant in urban environments, which is increasingly where the fighting is occurring.