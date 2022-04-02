Ukraine Situation Report: Kyiv Region Now Fully In Government Control According To Defense Official

Ukraine has reportedly recaptured all of Kyiv Oblast, namely the war-torn towns of Bucha, Hostomel, and Irpin northwest of the capital. This news comes as Russian forces have rapidly withdrawn from this front of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine after weeks of intense fighting and significant losses.

The sixth week of the war in Ukraine came with what appears to be a hasty Russian retreat from the stalemate to the north and west of Kyiv, with Ukrainian troops finding the campaign’s charred remnants in their wake.

It’s unclear how organized the Russian withdrawal to Belarus has been, with some reports that Ukraine has cut off a few units left behind near the frontlines. Apart from wreckage and destruction to vehicles and infrastructure, Ukrainian troops are reportedly finding many killed civilians and Russian soldiers’ bodies left behind.

For The War Zone’s previous rolling coverage of the war’s progress, click here to get caught up on today’s reports from Ukraine.

The Latest

WARNING: The following tweets contain graphic material.

Ukrainian forces have reportedly recaptured the “whole Kyiv region,” according to a report from AFP.