Ukraine Situation Report: Czech Republic To Transfer 56 Upgraded BMP-1 Armored Vehicles To Ukraine

Week six of the conflict in Ukraine has now begun. The Russian government has accused the Ukrainian military of carrying out a cross-border raid targeting a fuel depot in the city of Belgorod using Mi-24 Hind attack helicopters. At least one Ukrainian official now appears to have denied this claim, after others had declined to comment one way or another. If Ukrainian forces did carry out this operation, it would be the first time that manned hostile aircraft have struck Russian territory since at least the Korean War. You can read more about what we know about this still very murky incident here.

This comes as Russia's force posture in the northeastern end of Ukraine continues to shift amid an apparent effort to reinvigorate offensives in the southeast. In the meantime, Ukrainian units continue to counterattack in multiple areas, notably retaking a growing number of towns in the vicinity of the capital Kyiv. Real progress on any kind of negotiated resolution to the war remains elusive.

The Ukrainian government continues to make appeals to various countries for additional military aid to help keep Russian forces at bay, and maybe even push them back further. Just today, German authorities announced that they had cleared a planned transfer of 56 Pbv-501 infantry fighting vehicles, which are upgraded ex-East German BMP-1s, from the Czech Republic to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, among other officials in his country, has been publicly asking for more tanks and other heavy armored vehicles, as well as anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles, and other weapons and equipment, to keep up the resistance against Russia's invasion.

The War Zone readers can first get themselves up to speed on how the conflict has been progressing already here.

The Latest

POSTED: 4:50 PM EST—

The German government's approval of the transfer of the 56 Pbv-501s to Ukraine reportedly came after an earlier request from Czech authorities was denied. The need for authorities in Germany to authorize the deal at all is a product of the original sale of these Soviet-era vehicles, which it had inherited from the defunct East German military, to Sweden. The Swedish government had then sold them to the Czech Republic. There are reports that these will need to be refurbished to some degree before they can return to service.